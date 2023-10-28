trading floor consulting

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I'm looking for an exchange with full charts of currency indexes like this !  thank you everyone



[Deleted]  

The available symbols of financial instruments depends on the broker.

However, broker discussions, recommendations or suggestions are not allowed on the forum.

Broker selection
Broker selection
  • 2023.05.02
  • www.mql5.com
MetaQuotes (MQ) is NOT a broker nor does it provide any financial, investment, brokerage, trading or data feed services, nor is it involved in any...
 
Fernando Carreiro #: The available symbols of financial instruments depends on the broker. However, broker discussions, recommendations or suggestions are not allowed on the forum.

Yes ! But actually I don't know any broker that has all the index charts! If anyone knows, please tell me!

[Deleted]  
Nguyen Tran Tuan #Yes ! But actually I don't know any broker that has all the index charts! If anyone knows, please tell me!

That may be the case, and maybe someone will send you a private message with such information, but the forum rules don't allow for such recommendations here in public.

So please do your own research. Google, Bing, ChatGPT, which ever way you use to try to find out.

Example, start by asking at the website where you got that image.

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