Scalping Hotkeys shortcut project
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Hi everyone, I hope you're well!
I've started programming a little expert advisor. When I press a button, it draws me the TP, Entry and theoretical SL lines, with the position size calculated according to the risk I've predefined, as shown in the following image.
I think I've made it a bit difficult for myself to open 3 orders at the same time with my low level of programming, so I'm going to try a new, very simple version. The idea is to be able to use keyboard shortcuts as a hotkeys to enter the market easily and, for example, sclae in sclae out afterwards, with why not a few volatility management rules?
If you have interesting links with the same idea or tips I'm interested 😉.
If anyone is interested in the project and wants to work together, I'd love to hear from you 😉.
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.