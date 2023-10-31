Huge dip in EFA's price on July 3, 2023
Yes, you will have to discuss the issue with your broker, to verify the data's validity.
Alternatively, if you know how to do this, then delete all the previously downloaded data, and re-download it again.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Alternatively, if you know how to do this, then delete all the previously downloaded data, and re-download it again.
Yes, you will have to discuss the issue with your broker, to verify the data's validity.
Alternatively, if you know how to do this, then delete all the previously downloaded data, and re-download it again.
Dear Fernando,
Thanks. Indeed, there was an error in data provided by the broker. They said they will fix it.
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Dear all,
I hope I landed in the proper section with my question.
Here is the story. I was back testing some MT5 experts I developed on various instruments, and when I came to EFA, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA.arcx), I noticed that my experts behave strange, to say the least. Sometimes they yield expected gains, but sometimes they lose big time. I inspected the price history of EFA in more detail and noticed that it has a huge dip which starts on July 3, 2023 around 20:07 and ends in less than an hour later, around 20:55, please have a look at the screenshot from my MT5.
The EFA's price drops from 70 to 8, stays there for 50 minutes and then recovers. What is happening is that my experts would fall into this big dip, rushed to sell due to SL and I would lose a lot as a result of it. I was trying to check if this dip is also present in Yahoo finance, but I don't see it there.
Does any of you have an idea if this dip really happened, or is there an error in the data I am downloading from my broker? Shall I contact the broker about it?
Thanks for your attention and best regards