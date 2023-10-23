metatester using all memory available.

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this just started happening with the 4040 update i think, when i run metatester agents on the cloud now, they will use 5+ gigs of ram each, if i run just one agent, it will consume 20+ giges of ram. it literally eats ram till my computer crashes.

i formatted the system that is running the cloud agents, and they are still using all the ram available plus more.

 

Nothing new; it totally depends on the work being done—I've seen ONE agent use over 850 GB of memory before...

MetaTester agent 850GB

 

wow ok thanks, have not seen these kinds of usage in months, good to know. it even at up 90% of a 1tb harddrive in a few seconds haha,

will put more ram in the system.

is there a way to stop it from crashing my computer when the resources get used like this?

it literally ate all the ram till the computer crashed with an error.

Post edited by moderator. Please don't add so much white-space.

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