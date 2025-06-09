Scripts: Simplest CSV file reader - page 2
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Dear Denis,,
Your script and class has really helped me a lot I have spent over 24 hours trying to see hour I could read multiple lines from a CSV five. I just got it now with this scripts thanks a lot.
I however need more help, The file I want to read is in my common folder, as I have multiple platforms accessing it. I would normally use handle and the normal format such as handle=FileOpen(fileName, FILE_READ|FILE_ANSI|FILE_COMMON, ";"); to access the file for read or Write with MQL4.
I had to move the file into my MT5 file folder to use your program, I would like if you can help with how to access it from my "...Terminal\Common\Files" folder
Thanks a lot in advance
in build 5100, 6 Juni 2025,
that code have error, friend
in build 5100, 6 Juni 2025,
that code have error, friend
change the values from int to uint and type cast the ArraySize to uint
ok, thank you for help, friend.