Let's try to solve this buffer refresh problem
It's ok I have solved the issue
Arpit T #:
what was the solution? it will be helpful because i also faced this.
i am using hacks like ChartSymbolSetPeriod to make it work
I basically turned it into a two-step process. Instead of using one loop, I used two. The first loop is used to calculate the two calculation buffers, the next loop will check the conditions.
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int lastBar = rates_total-1; for(int i=lastBar;i>prev_calculated;i--){ DynR[i] = iHigh(Symbol(), Period(), iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH,iPeriods,MathAbs(lastBar - i))); DynS[i] = iLow(Symbol(), Period(), iLowest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_LOW, iPeriods,MathAbs(lastBar - i))); } for(int i=lastBar;i>prev_calculated;i--){ arr_buf_up[i] = 0; arr_buf_down[i] = 0; if((i+2)<rates_total && DynR[i] > DynR[i-1] && DynR[i] == DynR[i+2]){ if(prev != 1) arr_buf_down[i] = high[i]; prev = 1; } if((i+2)<rates_total && DynS[i] < DynS[i-1] && DynS[i] == DynS[i+2]){ if(prev != 2) arr_buf_up[i] = low[i]; prev = 2; } } return(rates_total); }
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I notice a refresh problem in the indicator when switching timeframe. I'm confused at what might be causing it.
The buffers don't update properly when switching timeframe, and when right clicking the chart and clicking "refresh", everything updates in just one second. Even if I try ChartRedraw() anywhere in the script (or with a timer), it won't update the chart.
Only this refresh button seems to work, so could this be a bug of some kind? I tried altering the code different ways only to waste time unfortunately.
The logic is working correctly after pressing the chart refresh button:
But why this needs to be done, I don't know