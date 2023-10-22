Indicators: M4HA

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M4HA:

Trend indicator based on the intersection of adaptive HMA and its smoothed line. I recommend using it together with the flat indicator to determine the beginning of a trend early

M4HA

Author: Nikclay Khrushchev

 
Automated-Trading:

M4HA:

Author: Nikclay Khrushchev

Were I get the code
 
Panneerselvam Manikandan #:
Were I get the code

there: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/46909

M4HA
M4HA
  • www.mql5.com
Trend indicator based on the intersection of adaptive HMA and its smoothed line. I recommend using it together with the flat indicator to determine the beginning of a trend early
 
Automated-Trading:

M4HA:

Author: Nikclay Khrushchev

Which flat indi? Can you give a link? 

This is interesting.
[Deleted]  
menosebastiano #: Which flat indi? Can you give a link? This is interesting.
Use a desktop browser. You can't download it on a mobile device.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Use a desktop browser. You can't download it on a mobile device.
Yeah, I can download it on my mobile phone.

What I'm asking was the flat indi link.
 
Hola Nikclay sobre este código deseo que me elabore un Bot nos comunicamos al privado por favor. gracias
 
ytyrrrrrrroooooykuyk666 6 uj
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