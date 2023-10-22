Indicators: M4HA
Automated-Trading:Were I get the code
M4HA:
Author: Nikclay Khrushchev
Panneerselvam Manikandan #:
Were I get the code
Were I get the code
M4HA
- www.mql5.com
Trend indicator based on the intersection of adaptive HMA and its smoothed line. I recommend using it together with the flat indicator to determine the beginning of a trend early
Automated-Trading:Which flat indi? Can you give a link?
M4HA:
Author: Nikclay Khrushchev
This is interesting.
Hola Nikclay sobre este código deseo que me elabore un Bot nos comunicamos al privado por favor. gracias
ytyrrrrrrroooooykuyk666 6 uj
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M4HA:
Trend indicator based on the intersection of adaptive HMA and its smoothed line. I recommend using it together with the flat indicator to determine the beginning of a trend early
Author: Nikclay Khrushchev