MQL5 Error 4000

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[Deleted]  

CustomRatesReplace returning error 4000 but i cant find it in documentation, what does that mean?

 
Arpit T:

CustomRatesReplace returning error 4000 but i cant find it in documentation, what does that mean?

Code ?
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #:
Code ?

Sorry this time posting code not possible as its a project seperated on several mqh files, but i will try to replicate the problem minimizing the code and then if issue persists i will post code

Thanks

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