MQL5 Error 4000
Arpit T:Code ?
CustomRatesReplace returning error 4000 but i cant find it in documentation, what does that mean?
Alain Verleyen #:
Code ?
Code ?
Sorry this time posting code not possible as its a project seperated on several mqh files, but i will try to replicate the problem minimizing the code and then if issue persists i will post code
Thanks
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CustomRatesReplace returning error 4000 but i cant find it in documentation, what does that mean?