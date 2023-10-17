Can not launch MQL5 debugger
Le Minh Duc:Hello, I cannot launch the MQL5 Debugger, I tried with script, indicator and EA but it still failed. Is that a bug?
Not much details except for the error message. Have you tried strategy tester? (Blue play button)
Else, what are your debugger settings in ME5?
Dominik Egert #:
Not much details except for the error message. Have you tried strategy tester? (Blue play button)
Else, what are your debugger settings in ME5?
I have tried debugging on history, nothing happend, also restart MT5 terminal. It worked fine before I tried to debug it several times.
Le Minh Duc:Hello, I cannot launch the MQL5 Debugger, I tried with script, indicator and EA but it still failed. Is that a bug?What is the output in MetaEditor Journal ?
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Hello, I cannot launch the MQL5 Debugger, I tried with script, indicator and EA but it still failed. Is that a bug?