Please assist me with this error [modification failed due to order or position being too close to market] Give me a code to correct this error
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi:
You have already been instructed before to follow procedures in the article below.
In this case ... Attempt to modify order or position within the SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL freeze level
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Discussion of article "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market"
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.10.08 02:59
You posted in the wrong section, so I moved your post. Your question is about MQL5, not MQL4.
The answer is here on this very thread. Read it, as well as the main article, and apply it to your code.
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
- www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
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