Wrong values being returned
luccc:
Hi, im trying to set an SL price below the candlestick low. Ive tested everything separately and it all works yet currently the SLinPips printed for JPY pairs are inaccurate.
You can use
NormalizeDouble(SLinPips, Digits());
to normalize the price to symbol's digits
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Hi, im trying to set an SL price below the candlestick low. Ive tested everything separately and it all works yet currently the SLinPips printed for JPY pairs are inaccurate.