Metatester - Can you add GPU Workers?
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How to use my GeFore RTX 3060 Ti graphic card GPU to run optimization?
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.04.16 23:54
Standard MQL back-testing does not make use GPU, only CPU. To use the GPU you would have to use the OpenCL integration alongside the normal MQL in your EA code.
Another possible option is for your EA to make DLL calls to libraries that make use of GPU.
Thanks for the answer.
If the standard doesn't consider GPU, would it ignore the the fact it could use GPU via OpenCL or would it still be actively used or only if the agent that buys power from me uses it?
Also is there some more userfriendly tutorial or a pre-compiled version for this? I have like less than zero knowledge about anything happening on MQL5 and only use it for getting myself a free pizza a month. (literally)
Also is there some more userfriendly tutorial or a pre-compiled version for this? I have like less than zero knowledge about anything happening on MQL5 and only use it for getting myself a free pizza a month. (literally)
If you want your shared MetaTester agents to offer OpenCL GPU resources to the cloud, then enable it in the Options.
The screenshot I posted refers to the MetaTrader terminal Options, which will then in turn affect the MetaTester usage of OpenCL.
Reference: Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
In platform settings, you can explicitly specify which devices will be used for calculations. Using the settings, you can also enable/disable the use of OpenCL when working in the local platform, in the strategy tester or when executing computational tasks received from the MQL5 Cloud Network.
EDIT: Please note that this refers to the MetaTester agents installed and managed from the primary MetaTrader installation.
I do not know how it affects the separate MetaTester agents installation downloaded from the MQL5 Cloud website.
Update: It seems that the OpenCL settings are stored in the file ... "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\mql5.opencl".
So I assume ALL the MetaTester will use this configuration, independently of which MetaTrader terminal was used to set up the options.
In my case, in reference to my screenshot above, the file looks as follows:
[Common] Terminal=1 Tester=1 Cloud=1 LastScan=0 [Device#0] Enable=1 Type=4 Name=NVIDIA GeForce 830A Vendor=NVIDIA Version=3.0 Memory=2147352576 fp64=1 Driver=537.13 Benchmark=500 [Device#1] Enable=1 Type=4 Name=Intel HD Graphics 4600 Vendor=Intel Version=1.2 Memory=1708759450 fp64=0 Driver=20.19.15.5058 Benchmark=476 [Device#2] Enable=1 Type=2 Name=Intel Core i7-4790T CPU @ 2.70GHz Vendor=Intel Version=1.2 Memory=17064976384 fp64=1 Driver=5.2.0.10094 Benchmark=310
Update: It seems that the OpenCL settings are stored in the file ... "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\mql5.opencl".
So I assume ALL the MetaTester will use this configuration, independently of which MetaTrader terminal was used to set up the options.
In my case, in reference to my screenshot above, the file looks as follows:
Created the file and adapted it to my system specifications but didn't work.
Seems that's not intended for "selling computer ressources"
Don't just state "didn't work". That has no meaning or value. Substantiate it.
How do you know it "didn't work"? How did you test it? Do you see it mentioned in the logs?
How did you come to that conclusion? Did you not read what was stated in previous posts?
How many users are actually using the MQL5 Cloud and requesting OpenCL tests? Do you even know?
Don't just state "didn't work". That has no meaning or value. Substantiate it.
After creating the file and restarting my computer there has been exactly zero change in my tester. Absolutely zero. If that should have enabled me into using my GPU I should have not only workers for my CPU but also GPU, either as extra testers or as replacement.
Also looking at metatester while customers use my computer showed me, even now, that my GPU is not being used by metatester at all and has not been yet.
I personally count that as "did not work".
I personally count that as "did not work".
I have already stated that the GPU will ONLY be used if an EA makes use of OpenCL and only then.
The vast majority DO NOT use OpenCL, a fact that can be seen from how so few questions about it come up on the forum. In fact, I only know of one active user that has played around with it.
So, the chances of your computer being used for OpenCL from the cloud is extremely low. You might end up having just one call during an entire month.
So no, you have not provided any proof that it "did not work".
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Hello,
I am using the Meta Tester to gain a few bucks while my computer is running. As it is essentially free money and it never disrupts anything I do, I wanted to ask if it is also possible to add not only add CPU workers but also GPU workers? My thought is that a 3050ti could deliver faster works than a CPU one?
kind regards