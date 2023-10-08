MT 5 Backtest a spread sensitive EA

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Can any1 tell me how to get a specific time using it historical Ask price to backtest a EA

THX

 
LEE Chun Wing:

Can any1 tell me how to get a specific time using it historical Ask price to backtest a EA

THX

Now the EA buy at ask and sells at bid

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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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