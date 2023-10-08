MT 5 Backtest a spread sensitive EA
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can any1 tell me how to get a specific time using it historical Ask price to backtest a EA
THX