How to get longer History Data
first of all, set up correct setting in terminal:
you can write ten nines in these fields.
After that restart your terminal and try download history again.
If it's not help, download history somethere in internet and import it in History Center.
You can also use "period converter" script, that already included in terminal, to calculate M5+ time frames by imported history.
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
first of all, set up correct setting in terminal:
you can write ten nines in these fields.
After that restart your terminal and try download history again.
If it's not help, download history somethere in internet and import it in History Center.
You can also use "period converter" script, that already included in terminal, to calculate M5+ time frames by imported history.
i have tried............and have inserted ten nines in Chart Options
Still 1M data is not going beyond 70 days
also how can i download history on the internet ?
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Hi,
I have downloaded 150 days data for 5 min timeframe from History Center in MT4.
While downloading 1M data I get only for 50 days, while I need 150 days for 1M as well.
Please suggest how do i get larger data for a specific timeframe.
Thanks
ckm