Swap in points to dollars per lot? BRENT
Gin2020: please help me to calculate, how much is it in $ per 1 lot is -2.47 swap points? brent oil
Converting the swap costs expressed in points, into "money" value (in account currency), depends on the tick value at the time of the reading/conversion.
If the symbol's quote currency is not the same as the account currency, then this converted value will not be constant.
For this example, your screenshot does not show the tick value, so I will assume it is $10/tick (assuming your account currency is also in USD).
Also assuming that 1 point = 1 tick, then a swap of 0.96 points is valued at $9.60, and a swap of -2.47 points is valued at $-24.70, in both cases for one full lot.
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please help me to calculate, how much is it in $ per 1 lot is -2.47 swap points?
brent oil