Backtesting not working

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Hello All,

I am new to Forex and MT5. Yesterday I was doing backtesting without any problems, and this morning I was able to do one. But the rest of the day after I click 'Start', the test goes real fast and displays no data. I have tried the backtesting on different devices, tried different EA's, changed around settings, but have had no luck getting the tests to work again.

Help!

[Deleted]  

Did you look at the Journal log and see what it reports?

We cannot see your computer nor read your mind, so you will have to provide a lot more details.

 

Try changing the data center of your MT4/5 terminal at the bottom right corner.

If that doesn't help, try login with a different trading account.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #: Try changing the data center of your MT4/5 terminal at the bottom right corner.
This was the fix, thank you!
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Did you look at the Journal log and see what it reports?

We cannot see your computer nor read your mind, so you will have to provide a lot more details.

After so many changes, my journal showing this. 

After changing so many brokers and accounts, still showing this. Kindly help me out from this. 

 
Ayan Das #:

After so many changes, my journal showing this. 

After changing so many brokers and accounts, still showing this. Kindly help me out from this. 

What server are you using ? Is BTCUSD in the Market Watch ?
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