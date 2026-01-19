Backtesting not working
Did you look at the Journal log and see what it reports?
We cannot see your computer nor read your mind, so you will have to provide a lot more details.
Try changing the data center of your MT4/5 terminal at the bottom right corner.
If that doesn't help, try login with a different trading account.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Did you look at the Journal log and see what it reports?
We cannot see your computer nor read your mind, so you will have to provide a lot more details.
After so many changes, my journal showing this.
After changing so many brokers and accounts, still showing this. Kindly help me out from this.
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Hello All,
I am new to Forex and MT5. Yesterday I was doing backtesting without any problems, and this morning I was able to do one. But the rest of the day after I click 'Start', the test goes real fast and displays no data. I have tried the backtesting on different devices, tried different EA's, changed around settings, but have had no luck getting the tests to work again.
Help!