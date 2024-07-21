The payment is checked by the administration...
How many days/hours is it locked for?
Unfortunately you obfuscated that part in your screenshot.
Is the locked time a positive value or a negative value?
EDIT: Usually for a product sale, it will be locked for 7 days before it is released. If it takes longer, then that means that there was a problem with the customers payment.
Reach out to the Service Desk to find out if it takes much more than 14 days.
How many days/hours is it locked for?
Unfortunately you obfuscated that part in your screenshot.
Is the locked time a positive value or a negative value?
EDIT: Usually for a product sale, it will be locked for 7 days before it is released. If it takes longer, then that means that there was a problem with the customers payment.
Reach out to the Service Desk to find out if it takes much more than 14 days.
Thanks for the reply.
There is nothing besides the lock sign... I did not remove that part of the image. Nothing like n-days.
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Hello. What could this mean?