The payment is checked by the administration...

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[Deleted]  

Hello. What could this mean?

[Deleted]  
Yashar Seyyedin: Hello. What could this mean?

How many days/hours is it locked for?

Unfortunately you obfuscated that part in your screenshot.

Is the locked time a positive value or a negative value?

EDIT: Usually for a product sale, it will be locked for 7 days before it is released. If it takes longer, then that means that there was a problem with the customers payment.

Reach out to the Service Desk to find out if it takes much more than 14 days.

[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

How many days/hours is it locked for?

Unfortunately you obfuscated that part in your screenshot.

Is the locked time a positive value or a negative value?

EDIT: Usually for a product sale, it will be locked for 7 days before it is released. If it takes longer, then that means that there was a problem with the customers payment.

Reach out to the Service Desk to find out if it takes much more than 14 days.

Thanks for the reply.

There is nothing besides the lock sign... I did not remove that part of the image. Nothing like n-days.

[Deleted]  
Yashar Seyyedin #: There is nothing besides the lock sign... I did not remove that part of the image. Nothing like n-days.
Then just wait a couple of days and if it is not resolved, then contact the service desk.
 
same on me now.
 
have one for 8 months now. i gave up on it
 
Thomas Bradley Butler #:
have one for 8 months now. i gave up on it
Try contact Service desk.
 
Trinh Dat #:
Try contact Service desk.

I did

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