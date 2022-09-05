MQL5 Payment Still Locked
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Hi everyone.. I am a developer and I completed a job a fortnight ago. After the 14 days period, instead of my fund released, I see a negative timer on the operation and still locked.
I reached out to Service desk but there has not been any response yet. Anyone understand why this is going on?