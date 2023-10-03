Need any example CSV for import - MT5 - page 3

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Arpit T #:but not working on my MT5. May i ask your version of MT5? Mine is build 4000

I am using the same build as you

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Here is a screenshot of the first few lines of the Journal log ...


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OK now its working, The solution was that i have to delete Custom/History 1970.hcc file and now import is working fine.

Thanks

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And remember to close and re-open MetaTrader again after the import.
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