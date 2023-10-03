Need any example CSV for import - MT5 - page 3
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I am using the same build as you
Here is a screenshot of the first few lines of the Journal log ...
OK now its working, The solution was that i have to delete Custom/History 1970.hcc file and now import is working fine.
Thanks