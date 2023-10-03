Need any example CSV for import - MT5 - page 2
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Your video demonstrated that it DID work — the rows were now "white" and no longer "pink".
Now close MetaTrader and open it again. Then display the chart for the symbol. However, you will not see much as there is only one single bar.
After restart mt5, there is no bar. so definitely the import was not success. let it be pink area or no pink area. I understand pink area message it says there is not tick volume, i tried adding tick to 1, but did not work. If i get only one single bar then i would understand its not a bug in MT5 so i will use valid prices, but for now its not working. What about valid price quotes? I see they are number (double) and is there anything wrong with that? I mentioned i am looking for example. You are open to add valid quote and update me if you want.
Are you not paying attention to what I wrote? You have only added a single bar so all you will see is something like this ...
The problem is not with MetaTrader nor your computer. The problem is with your understanding. It is classic P.I.C.N.I.C.
Please pay attention and some research.
I am definitely paying attention but i am not seeing like what you are showing.I see like this, there is not a single bar after import.
Please do a proper import with multiple bars and with price information that is fitting for the contract specifications.
Provide the file and the details here and I will replicate it on my end.
Also, on what original symbol are you using to create the NIFTY custom symbol?
Here i added valid multiple quote
symbol json attached.
Here is what I get ...
but not working on my MT5. May i ask your version of MT5? Mine is build 4000
Here is screenshot of the symbol's specifications ...
And here is a screenshot of the bars that were imported ...