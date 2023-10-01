About negative Free Margin on Strategy Tester
Gabms:
Hello.
Please, If I'm testing an EA with an initial balance of 200 USD and the Strategy tester shows that the Free Margin is negative, does this mean that the results of the EA are not good and that it could happen that in the real execution of the EA, 200 USD funds will be burned?
Thank you.
Not really, it just shows that the EA has a very high risk appetited, of which can be reduced by reducing the number of trades taken, the lot size per trade?
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Hello.
Please, If I'm testing an EA with an initial balance of 200 USD and the Strategy tester shows that the Free Margin is negative, does this mean that the results of the EA are not good and that it could happen that in the real execution of the EA, 200 USD funds will be burned?
Thank you.