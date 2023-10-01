Agents Stuck on Authorized
Okay so I added scanned the ports manually to add the agents in groups 1, 2, 3, corresponding to the different machines. Workstation 1 worked fine, Workstation 2 worked fine, even Workstation 3 worked fine scanning the ports for the agents. The only issues is on Workstation 3 it only added around half that are working the other 39 are stuck on "Authorized".
Whats even more crazy is I even ran all of workstation 3's agents by themselves and they all ran but the only issue is they are stopping after the other 2 machines are added. I never had issues with these agents not working before.
started a new optimization and now half of the workstation 2 are stuck on authorized, i left the workers there from before... i really cant figure this out hope someone can help
At a glance, you've got too many agents installed and far too little RAM. These CPUs only have 18 cores. If each of your workstations are pairing two of these CPUs together on one board, that only doubles the number to 36 cores. Having 99 agents installed on Workstation 1 (as seen in figure 2) is only going to cause problems—especially having only 32 GB of RAM to share between them. You should allocate 2-4 GB of RAM per installed agent, which would limit your absolute maximum number of agents per workstation at 16 with 32 GB (not even all the cores of one CPU!). Assuming 99 agents and 32 GB of RAM, you only have 0.32 GB per agent. In my experience, this is far too low; they consume about 0.11 GB of RAM just initialized, doing nothing. Indeed, the Agents Manager could do more to give a visual warning when more agents are installed than the hardware can reasonably support, but at the moment it does not.
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Ive been using all my agents fine no problem until today. Seems some of my agents from machine one arent working and agents from machine 3 arent working. All agents are working fine from machine 2. All the ports are working fine and mql5 finds all the agents some are just stuck on authorized. I updated my terminal and strategy tester to match just to be sure but seems something is causing the disconnect and cant seem to figure out what it is. I have the app allowed on the agents through defender and have firewall rules to allow, everything worked fine before. It makes zero sense why it would stop working all of a sudden.