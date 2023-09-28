can a renko chart have strands larger than its bars?
Yes there can be long wicks larger than single brick, and it also depends on the kind of Renko being generated!
Do some research on the various kinds of Renkos and how the are calculated.
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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I have this EA that makes renko graphs, but I see that some wicks are bigger than the bars and I think that should not be there, that instead a new bar should be created, can you tell me if that is correct or not? and if it is correct what is the logic to keep the wick bigger and not create a bar?