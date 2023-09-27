Product validation error, invalid volume
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Are you sure you checking all the aspects?
- Invalid volumes in trade operations ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )
- Limiting Number of Lots by a Specific Symbol ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT )
Also, since it is about pending orders, also have a look at:
Fernando Carreiro #:
Are you sure you checking all the aspects?
- Invalid volumes in trade operations ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )
- Limiting Number of Lots by a Specific Symbol ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT )
Also, since it is about pending orders, also have a look at:
It is fixed now thank you!
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Hello everyone,
I am trying to upload a product to the market. I have checked the strategy tester reports on my local computer, and there are no errors. The lot size is normalized according to the rules outlined here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
Can someone please explain why a volume of 0.1 is considered invalid?