Product validation error, invalid volume

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Hello everyone,

I am trying to upload a product to the market. I have checked the strategy tester reports on my local computer, and there are no errors. The lot size is normalized according to the rules outlined here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555

Can someone please explain why a volume of 0.1 is considered invalid?


[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  

Are you sure you checking all the aspects?

Also, since it is about pending orders, also have a look at:

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Are you sure you checking all the aspects?

Also, since it is about pending orders, also have a look at:

It is fixed now thank you!

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