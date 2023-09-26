OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL Problems
Enrique Enguix:
Good afternoon colleagues, I'm starting to think that I have some serious understanding problem, but I can't figure this out.
It's a rectangle, and I want it to be built from the bottom left corner. This is the code:
This is the property of the created object, everything seems fine:
And now let's see what I'm really getting: (the rectangle seems to be building "inside" the margins, instead of outwards)
I have even tried the anchor point (out of desperation)
And (i know, it's ridicolous)
Need a hand with this. Thank you very much in advance
The anchor does not apply to rectangle labels .
I got the same issue , the temp fix is to set the y size as negative
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Good afternoon colleagues, I'm starting to think that I have some serious understanding problem, but I can't figure this out.
It's a rectangle, and I want it to be built from the bottom left corner. This is the code:
This is the property of the created object, everything seems fine:
And now let's see what I'm really getting: (the rectangle seems to be building "inside" the margins, instead of outwards)
I have even tried the anchor point (out of desperation)
And (i know, it's ridicolous)
OBJPROP_DEGREE
Need a hand with this. Thank you very much in advance