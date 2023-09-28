Does everyone have a problem with rent a virtual server inside mt4? Не могу подключить впс внутри мт. На всех брокерах такая ошибка

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Means: you subscribed to MQL5 VPS and everything was fine but suddenly we got some issue that "MQL5 VPS server not found"?

1. Read this thread on Russian language forum (it was same issue about 7 days ago and it was fixed by itself within 30 minutes):
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/454234

2. Try to restart your Metatrader, and check everything: connection to the broker server, filling Community tab of Metatrader and so on.

3. Use the following suggestion:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

VPS Not found

Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.06.02 00:30

Make sure in which trading account you have assigned your MQL5 VPS.

You can move it to another trading account if it was misplaced.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



4. If it does not help so write to the service desk (post ) because as I remeber - it was similar issue about 7 days ago and it was quickly fixed.

Auto Renew off on subscription but still renew
Auto Renew off on subscription but still renew
  • 2023.06.06
  • www.mql5.com
I turned off the auto renew several days ago but it still auto renew today. How to cancal and back refund...
 
I´m facing this same problem and it is hapening with an account that used VPS many times before. This chat bot from MQL5 doesn´t help at all.
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