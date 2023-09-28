Does everyone have a problem with rent a virtual server inside mt4? Не могу подключить впс внутри мт. На всех брокерах такая ошибка
Means: you subscribed to MQL5 VPS and everything was fine but suddenly we got some issue that "MQL5 VPS server not found"?
1. Read this thread on Russian language forum (it was same issue about 7 days ago and it was fixed by itself within 30 minutes):
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/454234
2. Try to restart your Metatrader, and check everything: connection to the broker server, filling Community tab of Metatrader and so on.
3. Use the following suggestion:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.06.02 00:30
Make sure in which trading account you have assigned your MQL5 VPS.
You can move it to another trading account if it was misplaced.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
4. If it does not help so write to the service desk (post #6) because as I remeber - it was similar issue about 7 days ago and it was quickly fixed.
- 2023.06.06
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use