VPS Not found

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Few days ago i bought an VPS service  and it worked perfectly, for some reasons i had to disable it, and now when i want to get new one it just say "not found" no matter which broker's server i use.. and it offers me to opet MT5 and buy it from there, but it's not possible, icon is just gray, unclickable.. has anyone had similar problem? Or knows a solution to my?
 

Make sure in which trading account you have assigned your MQL5 VPS.

You can move it to another trading account if it was misplaced.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


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