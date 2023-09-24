Offset confusion. Need some help please.

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Dear trades,

I hope you are well

This will sound very simple and basic but the thing is that I'm very confused.

Lets start.


I use Roboforex and live in the UK.

At the moment its 10:00AM in the UK and on my VPS marks 12:00PM.

Now, my question, is my offset -2 or +2 ?

I thought my offset was -2 as the broker time is 2 hours ahead. This is my confusion.


Thank you in advance for your help and time.

Regards

 
You may need this: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/45287
Dealing with time (2) functions
Dealing with time (2) functions
  • www.mql5.com
Calculate DST for USA, EUR, AUD and RUB and the offset time of the broker automatically from the 70's until 2030 - even in the Strategy Tester of MQ.
 
Mr Joao Diogo Santos Costa:

Dear trades,

I hope you are well

This will sound very simple and basic but the thing is that I'm very confused.

Lets start.


I use Roboforex and live in the UK.

At the moment its 10:00AM in the UK and on my VPS marks 12:00PM.

Now, my question, is my offset -2 or +2 ?

I thought my offset was -2 as the broker time is 2 hours ahead. This is my confusion.


Thank you in advance for your help and time.

Regards

Hi,

If your VPS is 12PM, then your VPS is GMT+3. You need to pay attention if Day light Saving is active or not + - 1 hour.

If your time is 10AM, then you are GMT +2


 
Carl Schreiber #:
You may need this: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/45287
Thank you so much for your help Car, I have saved this already. Regards
 

Mr Joao Diogo Santos Costa:

...

At the moment its 10:00AM in the UK and on my VPS marks 12:00PM

....

The time of the price on the chart is related to the server time (it is about where the server of the broker is located).
Example for now:



I used this indicator:

clock displaying time in main chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4


Ask your broker for more details because this time is the broker's related time (the time of their server's location).

clock displaying time in main chart
clock displaying time in main chart
  • www.mql5.com
For those trader who can't stand having the Market Watch or Navigator boxes up on their platform but like to have a time displayed on chart a Simple Clock Indicator
 
Grap the Trade #:

Hi,

If your VPS is 12PM, then your VPS is GMT+3. You need to pay attention if Day light Saving is active or not + - 1 hour.

If your time is 10AM, then you are GMT +2


Thanks Grap the Trade, will add world time buddy to my bookmarks. Once again guys, thank you so much.
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