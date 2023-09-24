Offset confusion. Need some help please.
- www.mql5.com
Dear trades,
I hope you are well
This will sound very simple and basic but the thing is that I'm very confused.
Lets start.
I use Roboforex and live in the UK.
At the moment its 10:00AM in the UK and on my VPS marks 12:00PM.
Now, my question, is my offset -2 or +2 ?
I thought my offset was -2 as the broker time is 2 hours ahead. This is my confusion.
Thank you in advance for your help and time.
Regards
Hi,
If your VPS is 12PM, then your VPS is GMT+3. You need to pay attention if Day light Saving is active or not + - 1 hour.
If your time is 10AM, then you are GMT +2
You may need this: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/45287
Mr Joao Diogo Santos Costa:
...
At the moment its 10:00AM in the UK and on my VPS marks 12:00PM
....
The time of the price on the chart is related to the server time (it is about where the server of the broker is located).
Example for now:
I used this indicator:
clock displaying time in main chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Ask your broker for more details because this time is the broker's related time (the time of their server's location).
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear trades,
I hope you are well
This will sound very simple and basic but the thing is that I'm very confused.
Lets start.
I use Roboforex and live in the UK.
At the moment its 10:00AM in the UK and on my VPS marks 12:00PM.
Now, my question, is my offset -2 or +2 ?
I thought my offset was -2 as the broker time is 2 hours ahead. This is my confusion.
Thank you in advance for your help and time.
Regards