mt5 shows only maximum 4 charts
In MT5: Windows - Tile Windows -
Sergey Golubev #:thanks so much for the answer. i would like to keep them opened maximized and when i select each of them under the chart it opens each different, but it seems i can support no more than 4 windows
In MT5: Windows - Tile Windows -
In MT5: Windows - Tile Windows -
Marco Berutti #:
thanks so much for the answer. i would like to keep them opened maximized and when i select each of them under the chart it opens each different, but it seems i can support no more than 4 windows
thanks so much for the answer. i would like to keep them opened maximized and when i select each of them under the chart it opens each different, but it seems i can support no more than 4 windows
It is what I have:
and when I click on one under chart so this chart will be opened:
exactly. the problem is that when i maximize one chart, all charts became maximized, and that is ok. but i see in the down part of your screenshot that you have many chart which you can access. mine are not more than 4, if i put a new one the one that is opened automatically become removed and the new one came at its place... weird
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hello. in my mt5 for desktop (windows 11) i can not upload new charts for them to be visible under the main open chart. i have 4 maximum and if i upload another one the last take over the one that is opened... i hope i explained clearly
thanks