zigzag using on VirtualHost
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When you state VHOST, are your referring to the MetaQuotes VPS service, or some 3rd party VPS?
If it's a 3rd party VPS, are you also uploading the "Examples\ZigZag.mq5" to the VPS and at the same file location?
Did you compile the "Examples\ZigZag.mq5" file on the VPS?
You can also embed the indicator into your final executable file by making it a resource.
- www.mql5.com
When you state VHOST, are your referring to the MetaQuotes VPS service, or some 3rd party VPS?
If it's a 3rd party VPS, are you also uploading the "Examples\ZigZag.mq5" to the VPS and at the same file location?
Did you compile the "Examples\ZigZag.mq5" file on the VPS?
You can also embed the indicator into your final executable file by making it a resource.
Then, according to the Journal log, is the "Examples\ZigZag.mq5" being migrated to the MetaQuotes VPS?
If not, then there are two ways to do it — either place it on the Chart so that it also gets migrated, or embed it into the EA as a resource (as I mentioned in the previous post).
#resource "\\Indicators\\Example\\ZigZag.ex5"; ZZHandle=iCustom(NULL,zigzag_filter_timeframe,"::Indicators\\Examples\\ZigZag.ex5",Depth,Deviation,Backstep); ArraySetAsSeries(ZZValue,true);
I cant Compile in Editor
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator. Please use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
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This code is work on my PC :
For example, please
Thx