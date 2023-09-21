zigzag using on VirtualHost

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Hi,
This code is work on my PC :
ZZHandle=iCustom(NULL, zigzag_filter_timeframe,"Examples\\ZigZag", Depth, Deviation, Backstep);
ArraySetAsSeries(ZZValue,true);
but cant work on VHOST. 
2023.09.21 01:48:21.506 NightGrid (XAUUSD,M15) cannot load custom indicator 'Examples\ZigZag' [4802]
What should i do with my code ?

For example, please

Thx
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Tibor Horvath: but cant work on VHOST. 

When you state VHOST, are your referring to the MetaQuotes VPS service, or some 3rd party VPS?

If it's a 3rd party VPS, are you also uploading the "Examples\ZigZag.mq5" to the VPS and at the same file location?

Did you compile the "Examples\ZigZag.mq5" file on the VPS?

You can also embed the indicator into your final executable file by making it a resource.

Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Resources
Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Resources
  • www.mql5.com
Resources - MQL5 programs - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

When you state VHOST, are your referring to the MetaQuotes VPS service, or some 3rd party VPS?

If it's a 3rd party VPS, are you also uploading the "Examples\ZigZag.mq5" to the VPS and at the same file location?

Did you compile the "Examples\ZigZag.mq5" file on the VPS?

You can also embed the indicator into your final executable file by making it a resource.

I use Metaquotes Mql5 Hosting service.
[Deleted]  
marketplace_experts #: I use Metaquotes Mql5 Hosting service.

Then, according to the Journal log, is the "Examples\ZigZag.mq5" being migrated to the MetaQuotes VPS?

If not, then there are two ways to do it — either place it on the Chart so that it also gets migrated, or embed it into the EA as a resource (as I mentioned in the previous post).

 
Thx, but what is the problem with it ?
#resource "\\Indicators\\Example\\ZigZag.ex5";

      ZZHandle=iCustom(NULL,zigzag_filter_timeframe,"::Indicators\\Examples\\ZigZag.ex5",Depth,Deviation,Backstep);
      ArraySetAsSeries(ZZValue,true);

I cant Compile in Editor

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Now It works on my PC, in Beeks VPS, and MQL5 Virtual hosting too
Here is the solution :

Thanks.

step 1:

step2

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