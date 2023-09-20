dll and communicator issue prompt while migrating to VPS

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  1. Don't double post!!
  2. As it is said "DLL are not allowed" no need to ask or grumble.
  3. Read the rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/rules
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
  • www.mql5.com
The page contains the rules of using the Virtual Hosting service (Virtual Hosting Cloud): general provisions, virtual hosting rental conditions, payment terms, as well as violations entailing termination of service.
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