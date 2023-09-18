unable to withdraw from account
hi, i had set up the VPS to not renew subscriptions without enough activity yet it has made a renewal even when there was nothing in the server anymore.
i was able to cancel it since 24 hours have not passed but the money is still on the account. any ideas on how i can withraw it ?
you can see the balance in the top right and you can also see in yellow background that i i cant withdraw my money, they say its not earned money ??
You can only withdraw "earned" money, not the money you deposited (because of anti-money laundering concerns).
It even states that in the your screenshot. Click on the link and read it.
For financial issues, please contact the Service Desk (they will reply, so please be patient) — https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
You can only withdraw "earned" money, not the money you deposited (because of anti-money laundering concerns).
It even states that in the your screenshot. Click on the link and read it.
For financial issues, please contact the Service Desk (they will reply, so please be patient) — https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
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hi, i had set up the VPS to not renew subscriptions without enough activity yet it has made a renewal even when there was nothing in the server anymore.
i was able to cancel it since 24 hours have not passed but the money is still on the account. any ideas on how i can withraw it ?
you can see the balance in the top right and you can also see in yellow background that i i cant withdraw my money, they say its not earned money ??