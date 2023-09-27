Is it possible to work with live ticks in MQL5 indicators? - page 5
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Yes, I am beginning to see that this may indeed be the case, and it also explains why the indicators stall/freeze so much during high impact news.
Hm ok, but I thought OnCalculate is per-bar data. I assumed that to gather tick data, we have to go back in time until after a bar (of minimum 1 minute) has occurred. Let me know if I'm mistaken here, and if so, I'd like to see a small example of a for loop capturing ticks in OnCalculate (nested for loop I'm guessing)
Thanks Dominik, I will take a look at this
@Dominik Egert was correct in his inital stament. It is called for all live tick.
This is my test. I tested with and without delay. Even when the chart freezes the result is the same.
@Dominik Egert was correct in his inital stament. It is called for all live tick. i don't know for historical.
This is my test. I tested with and without delay. Event when the chart freezes the result is the same.
yeah, i did edit my post. i remember it is called only once after in the initialization and for new ticks.
@Dominik Egert was correct in his inital stament. It is called for all live tick.
This is my test. I tested with and without delay. Even when the chart freezes the result is the same.
More than 5,000 ticks in 1 minute, what symbol is that ?
WINV23, exchange is B3 in Brazil.
WINV23
I see, there is a tick on each transaction (BUY/SELL) with last/volume changes, which gives a lot more ticks than just change with Bid/Ask.
So depending of the indicator it could be useful to filter the ticks to avoid useless update.
Why is it that we multiply 1000 by the time? I've seen this in other codebase codes as well and I'm confused about this