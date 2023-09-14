History Center is not working for indices, metals, Crypto, ect... (it is working for Exchange pairs though)
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Hello everyone,
Every time I try to backtest a strategy with already downloaded history data, or trying to download history data of a new Index, an error message is popping up:
Anyone could help?
Thanks