History Center is not working for indices, metals, Crypto, ect... (it is working for Exchange pairs though)

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Hello everyone,

Every time I try to backtest a strategy with already downloaded history data, or trying to download history data of a new Index, an error message is popping up:

Error message

Anyone could help?

Thanks

 

Ask the broker for support.

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And there is one summary post about -

How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair: post

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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 — Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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