Why can't I close partials? - page 2
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I did not say anything about clicking on the trade line in the chart.
I explained various methods about clicking on the respective trade on the "Trade" tab section.
On the Chart however, you can right-click on the the trade line and then chose the "Modify ..." from the context window, and then follow the same procedure to then change the "Type" field as I described in Post #1.
I think I've tried that too and changed to "market order" but that didn't work either. Anyway I'll try it on the next trade.
I could change to market order but there was no volume option there.
This was a screenshot I took yesterday, but it's on modify order. Should it look like this? No volume option?
In the next trade I switch to a market order but I don't force myself into a new trade so it might take a while.
You are not following my instructions. Please pay more attention.
From this ... (click on "Typ" filed to change it).
To this ...
Yay! Now it works. Bad trade but it worked.
Thank you, Fernando.