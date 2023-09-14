Why can't I close partials? - page 2

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Fernando Carreiro #:

I did not say anything about clicking on the trade line in the chart.

I explained various methods about clicking on the respective trade on the "Trade" tab section.

On the Chart however, you can right-click on the the trade line and then chose the "Modify ..." from the context window, and then follow the same procedure to then change the "Type" field as I described in .

Aha, I don´t use TP or SL. I will try to do the other thing on the next trade.
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Patrik #: Aha, I don´t use TP or SL. I will try to do the other thing on the next trade.
And what does that have to do with the instructions about right-clicking on the trade line on the chart?
 
Fernando Carreiro #: And what does that have to do with the instructions about right-clicking on the trade line on the chart?

I think I've tried that too and changed to "market order" but that didn't work either. Anyway I'll try it on the next trade.

I could change to market order but there was no volume option there.

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Patrik #: I think I've tried that too and changed to "market order" but that didn't work either. Anyway I'll try it on the next trade. I could change to market order but there was no volume option there.
Please show some screenshots. Just saying it "didn't work" helps no one understand your issue.
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Patrik #:I think I've tried that too and changed to "market order" but that didn't work either. Anyway I'll try it on the next trade. I could change to market order but there was no volume option there.
PS! There is no "Market Order" option in the "Type" field. It's "Market Execution" or one of the other "Execution" policies.
 

This was a screenshot I took yesterday, but it's on modify order. Should it look like this? No volume option?

In the next trade I switch to a market order but I don't force myself into a new trade so it might take a while.

Files:
mt52.png  62 kb
[Deleted]  
Patrik #: This was a screenshot I took yesterday, but it's on modify order. Should it look like this? No volume option? In the next trade I switch to a market order but I don't force myself into a new trade so it might take a while.

You are not following my instructions. Please pay more attention.

From this ... (click on "Typ" filed to change it).


To this ...


 

Yay! Now it works. Bad trade but it worked.


Thank you, Fernando.

Files:
mt55.png  24 kb
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