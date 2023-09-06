cant share my EA

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Hey I have build my own EA and trying to share it to a friend... i have complied it and sent him the EX5 but it keeps getting him this error...

MQL5 your CPU architecture does not allow to run the file '....ex5': X64 required, you have AVX only

what can i do to fix this?

 
Search here for AVX and you know what to do...
[Deleted]  
Oshry Benbenisty Ur:

Hey I have build my own EA and trying to share it to a friend... i have complied it and sent him the EX5 but it keeps geting him this error...

MQL5 your CPU architecture does not allow to run the file '....ex5': X64 required, you have AVX onl

what can i do to fix this?

Don't use a "beta" build. Use the officially released build 3802.

Read the following two threads for more details:

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Don't use a "beta" build. Use the officially released build 3802.

Read the following two threads for more details:

i used what was open.. how do i go back from the beta build?

[Deleted]  
Oshry Benbenisty Ur #: i used what was open.. how do i go back from the beta build?

Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.

To resolve the situation ...

  1. Make a Backup of any important data files, especially MQL programs and their source code.
  2. Completely uninstall your current MetaTrader applications.
  3. Clean up any remnant directories (“%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes”).
  4. Download and install MetaTrader from a reputable broker.
  5. Only connect to broker provided trading accounts (be they demo or real).
Broker selection
Broker selection
  • 2023.05.02
  • www.mql5.com
MetaQuotes (MQ) is NOT a broker nor does it provide any financial, investment, brokerage, trading or data feed services, nor is it involved in any...
[Deleted]  
Oshry Benbenisty Ur #: i used what was open.. how do i go back from the beta build?

Alternatively, change your MetaEditor options and compile only in standard X64 regular mode without AVX.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.

To resolve the situation ...

  1. Make a Backup of any important data files, especially MQL programs and their source code.
  2. Completely uninstall your current MetaTrader applications.
  3. Clean up any remnant directories (“%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes”).
  4. Download and install MetaTrader from a reputable broker.
  5. Only connect to broker provided trading accounts (be they demo or real).

I have did those steps and downloaded MT5 from pepperstone but i get build number 3914 again...

and i have only complied with the x64 mode

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Alternatively, change your MetaEditor options and compile only in standard X64 regular mode without AVX.


are you able to provide me a link to download older version?

[Deleted]  
Oshry Benbenisty Ur #: I have did those steps and downloaded MT5 from pepperstone but i get build number 3914 again... and i have only complied with the x64 mode
That is probably because you did not clean up the directories and the previous "beta" update files are still there after you reinstall.
 
Fernando Carreiro #: That is probably because you did not clean up the directories and the previous "beta" update files are still there after you reinstall.

I did everything that you wrote

[Deleted]  
Oshry Benbenisty Ur #: are you able to provide me a link to download older version?

Only the executables files themselves ...

You will still need to clean up the updating folders or else it will update to beta again.
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