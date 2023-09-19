Ehlers - MESA indicators with prediction / projection in the future

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Hi everyone,

I am looking in vain for the code of this MESA projective indicator to be placed on the price that draws in the future the length of the cycle; 

Has anybody worked on that or know where to find it?

I am looking for this indicator able to:
  • take advantage of the adaptative cycles from J. Ehlers
  • but precisely also to give a projection in the future of the timing of the next high/low

I have been searching the forum in vain for this tool; 

Has anybody worked on this or see a code somewhere (may be a did not formulate it right)?

Thanks for your help,
Chris


[Deleted]  
I have merged your two posts into this one. In the future, please don't post the same topic multiple times. Post only once and in a relevant thread or forum section.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I have merged your two posts into this one. In the future, please don't post the same topic multiple times. Post only once and in a relevant thread or forum section.

Thanks Fernando; sorry for this; I forgot I had asked in this specific and dedicated topic; 

let's see if I am luckier here ^^

 

there's one called "Echo Forecast" in tradingview...and the code is visible to see, but the TV indicators are written in the pine language

I personally wouldn't like to use indicators that attempt to forecast the future

 
phade #:

there's one called "Echo Forecast" in tradingview...and the code is visible to see, but the TV indicators are written in the pine language

I personally wouldn't like to use indicators that attempt to forecast the future

Hi Phade,
Thanks for your answer and the resource; yes I've seen this indic and I agree with you; it is not relevant if you just paste past segment on the future; 
However I find relevant to try to identify the mutiple cycles we are in and I am looking for an indicator prjecting it on the price; 
But cannot find it so far; 
Anyway thanks for your help ^^
Chris

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