Ehlers - MESA indicators with prediction / projection in the future
I have merged your two posts into this one. In the future, please don't post the same topic multiple times. Post only once and in a relevant thread or forum section.
Thanks Fernando; sorry for this; I forgot I had asked in this specific and dedicated topic;
let's see if I am luckier here ^^
there's one called "Echo Forecast" in tradingview...and the code is visible to see, but the TV indicators are written in the pine language
I personally wouldn't like to use indicators that attempt to forecast the future
there's one called "Echo Forecast" in tradingview...and the code is visible to see, but the TV indicators are written in the pine language
I personally wouldn't like to use indicators that attempt to forecast the future
Hi Phade,
Thanks for your answer and the resource; yes I've seen this indic and I agree with you; it is not relevant if you just paste past segment on the future;
However I find relevant to try to identify the mutiple cycles we are in and I am looking for an indicator prjecting it on the price;
But cannot find it so far;
Anyway thanks for your help ^^
Chris
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Hi everyone,
I am looking in vain for the code of this MESA projective indicator to be placed on the price that draws in the future the length of the cycle;
Has anybody worked on that or know where to find it?I am looking for this indicator able to:
I have been searching the forum in vain for this tool;
Has anybody worked on this or see a code somewhere (may be a did not formulate it right)?
Thanks for your help,
Chris