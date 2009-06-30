Account History Profit problem
mpfx :
Hi MT,
I like to transfer my account history to Excel for further analysis.
The problem is in the profit column.
There is a space that seperates the thousands column which Excel cannot read.
Example:
2006.03.07 01:56 buy 11.1 usdchf 1.3019 1.3112 0.0000 2006.03.13 09:02 1.3126 0 295.75 9 048.45
If this could be changed to either 9048.45 or even 9,048.45 it would be great...
Thanks and as always keep up the great work.....
Hi MT,
I like to transfer my account history to Excel for further analysis.
The problem is in the profit column.
There is a space that seperates the thousands column which Excel cannot read.
Example:
2006.03.07 01:56 buy 11.1 usdchf 1.3019 1.3112 0.0000 2006.03.13 09:02 1.3126 0 295.75 9 048.45
If this could be changed to either 9048.45 or even 9,048.45 it would be great...
Thanks and as always keep up the great work.....
Hi MT,
Please can you let me know if there was a solution to this problem as I also export the account history into Excel and the space in the "thousands" causes errors in calculating etc.
Regards
Knuckle
Set up region language settings.
Rosh :
Set up region language settings.
Set up region language settings.
Hi Rosh,
Please can you elaborate on this. Where do I find the "region language" settings? I assume it is not the normal "view --> Languages" setting?
Regards
Knuckle
Mine is set to English (United States)... spaces in numbers don't make sense here.
Save Statement as HTML Document and then open with Excel. Does this way work?
This does not help. With the space in the thousand value (2 000 rather than 2000), excel does not calculate the cell at all i.e. if you are auto summing up cells for example 2 000.00 and -100.00, the result will be -100 and not 1 900.00 as expected.
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I like to transfer my account history to Excel for further analysis.
The problem is in the profit column.
There is a space that seperates the thousands column which Excel cannot read.
Example:
2006.03.07 01:56 buy 11.1 usdchf 1.3019 1.3112 0.0000 2006.03.13 09:02 1.3126 0 295.75 9 048.45
If this could be changed to either 9048.45 or even 9,048.45 it would be great...
Thanks and as always keep up the great work.....