Avg/max holding time in tester report

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Hi all,

As opposed to the documentation: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing_report

do you see reasons why the strategy tester report doesn't contain the avg/max holding time? Is it a matter of versions?

Would be useful to display it (when testing ex5 files), any statistics are relevant.

Testing Report - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
You can view a detailed report on the "Results" tab. The following parameters are available in the testing report: History Quality — this...
 
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fxsaber #:
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Many thanks

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