Avg/max holding time in tester report
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Hi all,
As opposed to the documentation: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing_report
do you see reasons why the strategy tester report doesn't contain the avg/max holding time? Is it a matter of versions?
Would be useful to display it (when testing ex5 files), any statistics are relevant.