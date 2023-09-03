Virtual hosting
Hello dears
I have an issue with vps when i rent it it was mentioned that will be in London with 0.56ms
But mt4 connected to Amsterdam with 16.8ms
So please how can i connect to the vps that I rented in London with 0.56ms !
Thanks
- Signal: 'Connecting to signal server' but not connecting.
- Virtual Hosting failed to connect
- VPS Hosting
You can change to another server here (Change Server):
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Eleni Anna Branou #:Yes its already on london here
You can change to another server here (Change Server):
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
But in mt4 its connected with Amsterdam
Files:
Eleni Anna Branou #:So its already now connected with London server with 0.56ms speed no need to do anything else ?
You got it all wrong, this is your local MT4 terminal's server connection.
Your MQL5 VPS is under your account number in the Navigator window and if you see London there, London it is.
ibizaman #:Also change server dispersed from my sittings !
So its already now connected with London server with 0.56ms speed no need to do anything else ?
So its already now connected with London server with 0.56ms speed no need to do anything else ?
Files:
ibizaman #:
So its already now connected with London server with 0.56ms speed no need to do anything else ?
So its already now connected with London server with 0.56ms speed no need to do anything else ?
Refer to the last step of this guide, about MQL5 VPS.
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
- 2021.03.30
- www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor (Robot, Bot are whatever): 1...
Eleni Anna Branou #:Yes thanks dear I already did all these things just i was confused about auto trading and i got it now
Refer to the last step of this guide, about MQL5 VPS.
Really thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register