Virtual hosting

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Hello dears

I have an issue with vps when i rent it it was mentioned that will be in London with 0.56ms 
But mt4 connected to Amsterdam with 16.8ms

So please how can i connect to the vps that I rented in London with 0.56ms ! 

Thanks
 

You can change to another server here (Change Server):

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can change to another server here (Change Server):

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


Yes its already on london here
But in mt4 its connected with Amsterdam

 
ibizaman #:
Yes its already on london here
But in mt4 its connected with Amsterdam

You got it all wrong, this is your local MT4 terminal's server connection.

Your MQL5 VPS is under your account number in the Navigator window and if you see London there, London it is.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You got it all wrong, this is your local MT4 terminal's server connection.

Your MQL5 VPS is under your account number in the Navigator window and if you see London there, London it is.

So its already now connected with London server with 0.56ms speed no need to do anything else ? 
 
ibizaman #:
So its already now connected with London server with 0.56ms speed no need to do anything else ? 
Also change server dispersed from my sittings ! 
 
ibizaman #:
So its already now connected with London server with 0.56ms speed no need to do anything else ? 

Refer to the last step of this guide, about MQL5 VPS.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
  • 2021.03.30
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor (Robot, Bot are whatever): 1...
 
ibizaman #:
Also change server dispersed from my sittings ! 

Probably because you changed it already, you can't use it very often.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Refer to the last step of this guide, about MQL5 VPS.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152

Yes thanks dear I already did all these things just i was confused about auto trading and i got it now 
Really thanks 
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