Error closing Orders...
And it continues! This is happening with broker "Go Markets", though it also occurs occasionally with The CollectiveFX, both are demos. Note this is with build 225 - still waiting for the prompt to upgrade.
Is no-one else experiencing this?
ok thanks its good i will give u answer soon
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I have been using MetaTrader for several years now but have never seen this error until recently, and it's happening a lot! The problem is that the EA successfully closes the order but MetaTrader returns that a "Trade time-out" error occurred, despite the fact that the order has been closed, completely confusing the EA (see below) - is this known about and is it a bug?