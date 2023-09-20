Virtual hosting server (VPS) not available for ICmarkets servers?

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Dear,

Since the 15th of August my VPS within MT4 isn't working anymore.

Does anyone knows how to fix this issue?


 

This is strange for this broker, restart your terminal, logout and login again into your MQL5 account and try again.

If the problem persists, try to uninstall your terminal again.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

This is strange for this broker, restart your terminal, logout and login again into your MQL5 account and try again.

If the problem persists, try to uninstall your terminal again.

It is available, however once I login to my MQL account on the terminal the option becomes unavailable.

Do you happen to know what the problem could be? I previously had 4 active VPS subscription for 4 different accounts on 1 terminal.

 
ClarionAlgo #:

It is available, however once I login to my MQL account on the terminal the option becomes unavailable.

Do you happen to know what the problem could be? I previously had 4 active VPS subscription for 4 different accounts on 1 terminal.

Then there is something wrong with your MQL5 account.

Do you see any red message on top of your profile page?

In any case, contact the Service Desk, we can't help you here.

 
this Exact problem is happening to me. Did you find a fix?
[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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