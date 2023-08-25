Indicators: Ehlers reverse EMA

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Ehlers reverse EMA:

A trend or cycle indicator with very low lag.

Ehlers reverse EMA

Author: maximo

 
Great, thanks for the idea!
 
I apply this to my system. It supports. Makes me to see trend reversal more clear. So, this is good indicator. And of course, we need other indicators to use effectively.
 
Great, thanks for the idea!
 
Make an Mt5 Version
 
Beautiful work.. We are waiting for its MT5 version. Thank you in advance.
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