Indicators: Ehlers reverse EMA
Great, thanks for the idea!
I apply this to my system. It supports. Makes me to see trend reversal more clear. So, this is good indicator. And of course, we need other indicators to use effectively.
Great, thanks for the idea!
Make an Mt5 Version
Beautiful work.. We are waiting for its MT5 version. Thank you in advance.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ehlers reverse EMA:
A trend or cycle indicator with very low lag.
Author: maximo