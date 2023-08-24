Calendar period measuring tool on D1 chart for Gann analysis
Does anyone know of a tool that on a Daily chart can give a calendar day (not trading day) measurement similar to MT4's candle count tool in crosshair mode. Something that can measure calendar days by a mouse click on a start candle and dragging forward or backwards in time to a target candle. This would be very useful to me for Gann cycle analysis. Thanks.
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