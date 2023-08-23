Bug Metaeditor
Christophe, Da Pelluet:
Hello,
Metaeditor interprets comma after double //
and distorts the positioning in the Flag
When you post such errors/bugs, always include a screenshot of the "about" dialog.
The build number to such reports is important, so that the context of the bug is given.
Else your report and finding is useless for the community and MQ alike.
Christophe, Da Pelluet:
Hello,
Metaeditor interprets comma after double //
and distorts the positioning in the Flag
What is/are the compiler error (with the code line it refers to), your code snippet is not very helpful.
As far as I can see, it is about the tooltip and the parameter highlighting...
If you observe the screenshot carefully and read what has been stated along, you can see, it's not about the code itself, but about a comma inside the //comment part being reflected in the highlighting of parameters within the tooltip...
Since there have been two misunderstandings now, I need to assume, the OP post should be more clearly drawn out, and textually underlined.
Nether the less, I doubt, I am the only one to understand the post.
Dominik Egert #:
As far as I can see, it is about the tooltip and the parameter highlighting...
If you observe the screenshot carefully and read what has been stated along, you can see, it's not about the code itself, but about a comma inside the //comment part being reflected in the highlighting of parameters within the tooltip...
Since there have been two misunderstandings now, I need to assume, the OP post should be more clearly drawn out, and textually underlined.
Nether the less, I doubt, I am the only one to understand the post.
Okay I get it now, he says that ME interprets a comma from a comment in between function parameters which it shouldn't.
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Hello,
Metaeditor interprets comma after double //
and distorts the positioning in the Flag