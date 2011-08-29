What wizardly optimization result!!

I do optimization in tester with 10,000 usd deposit, and some results say profit even less than -19,000 !! please view attached pic.

 Tester  on EURAUD,M5 back test from 2011.01.01 00:00 to 2011.05.01 00:00 forward test from 2011.05.01 00:00 to 2011.09.01 00:00

 

 
 

 
Similar result happen in EURCHF and EURGBP.
 
Did you check the list of deals? Attach full HTML report, please.

 
I double click that result so it run single test. pls check attached HTML, thanks.

ReportTester.zip  80 kb
 

Maybe the wrong result since crosses pairs.

 
MetaQuotes:

Did you check the list of deals? Attach full HTML report, please. 

Please see result #30 at that pic. Drawdown is 202%, it's crazy! And, profit is -20774, but sharpe is 0.04, why??
