OTC Market
Hi anybody know how add otc market on mt5 platform on my pc?
What can be traded is determined and provided by the account of the broker.
dolasu:
Hi anybody know how add otc market on mt5 platform on my pc?
Hi anybody know how add otc market on mt5 platform on my pc?
OTC = Over The Counter
It is a contradict when trying to find such in an electronic trading environment, isn't it?
i think OTC is when 2 parties make a deal obscured from public eye , like our politicians . The means for that is a messaging app .
OTC aims to not affect the price so you can't chart it.
The Forex market is an OTC market as there is no official exchange that regulates trading - the (big) banks do (did) not want that.
Ye i founded its up to broker some brokers have this in symbols just like this some not, what i found also that otc market on mt5 than otc market on binary options same symbol are diffrent prices on same broker......quite strange for me schould be synchronized???Or they just can do with price where they want without telling anybody.....
Carl Schreiber #:
The Forex market is an OTC as there is no official exchange that regulates trading - the (big) banks do (did) not want that.
The Forex market is an OTC as there is no official exchange that regulates trading - the (big) banks do (did) not want that.
Ow i guess i'm wrong . Sorry . So what is the term for what i described ? Under the counter ?
dolasu #:They may be using a different data feed for the Binary Options for that same reason exactly (trust , external feed etc , it may be in their description of the BO offering too) , the feed for the trading symbol has to use their own data.
Ye i founded its up to broker some brokers have this in symbols just like this some not, what i found also that otc market on mt5 than otc market on binary options same symbol are diffrent prices on same broker......quite strange for me schould be synchronized???Or they just can do with price where they want without telling anybody.....
Ye i founded its up to broker some brokers have this in symbols just like this some not, what i found also that otc market on mt5 than otc market on binary options same symbol are diffrent prices on same broker......quite strange for me schould be synchronized???Or they just can do with price where they want without telling anybody.....
Interesting conversation.
I know there are offers for OTC deal handling, as trusty, but I didn't know it is also offered electronically.
All crypto OTC deals I did were with an trust entity, only the finding of a counterparty was done using an online portal.
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