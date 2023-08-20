Weird issue importing historical data... help?
Ok, solved. I'll leave it here in case anyone else happens to search it.
My single-digit hours were simply missing the leading 0 (zero).
Annoying. And so simple. Like most data/coding problems.
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Hi gang,
I'm struggling to get some data I purchased importing correctly into MT4. Two different problems seem to be showing up.
First is each day only imports from 10:00-23:59, while my csv file contains data for each day from 0:00-23:59.
Second, which I'm assuming is related somehow, is that there's spurious candle info appearing on my chart between the hours of 10:00-10:45 and 20:00-20:45.
I checked my csv files over in a text editor and made sure that all formatting exactly matches a functioning csv file that came directly from MT4 pulling from the server.
Yesterday I somehow did get 2023 to import correctly, and my backtesting was working well, but I'm trying to get 2022-2023 in and running into the above problem. Even more strangely, when I try to re-import the 2023 file I was using yesterday it didn't import correctly anymore, giving me the above problems.
Here's a sample of the source file I'm struggling with.
Any ideas what I should look at here would be much appreciated, I've spent a ridiculous amount of time trying to troubleshoot this already. I'll attach my 2023 csv if anyone cares to take a look at it. Thanks!