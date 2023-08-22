Disconnect between Profit showing in Optimization Results and Backtest

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Hello, I am running into an issue where the profits showing in my "Optimizations Results" from a All Market Watch symbol test do not match the results of running a Single Test from one of the

individual tickers.

See below for my settings I am using on a "All Market Watch symbol" test for the sake of this example:


IMAGE_1


Once the test is complete, and I go to the optimization tab - when I right click on a ticker’s result to “Run Single Test”, the results do not match the results that were shown from the Optimization Results.

So below I have NVDA as an example, on the optimization tab it shows a Profit of $16,558.10, and a total trades of 61.

IMAGE_2

However, after clicking “Run Single Test” on NVDA, and going to the resulting Backtest, the Net Profit shows as $10,805.87 ; and the total trades show as 42.

IMAGE_3

Any help/input as to why I am experiencing this would be helpful. 
 
Do you have the same issue without using the Forward and the Delays options ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Do you have the same issue without using the Forward and the Delays options ?

Thank you so much! 

It was in fact the "Forward" option.

I didn't think that was being used since the date was greyed out, but I still needed to change it to say "No".

Thanks again!

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