can't start vps

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I rent vps, I migratted all.

But I can't start VPS.


 

You haven't enabled your signal subscription, prior to your migration to MQL5 VPS.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422

 

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i still don't know what i'm doing wrong

 
robertsiudek #:

i still don't know what i'm doing wrong

Your migration to MQL5 VPS was successful but your signal synchronization not, because the market was closed at the time.

Try to perform the same sequence again later in an hour or two, also check that trading is enabled in your account in general, that you can open a manual trade, because I see a "trade actions disabled" message in your log that is not enouraging.

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